Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for her role in a scheme in which bribes were paid to correctional officers in exchange for allowing contraband inside a Virginia prison where the woman’s son was an inmate.

Court documents show 57-year-old Kim Williams, of Baltimore, facilitated over $60,000 in bribe payments in cash and wire transfers to two former federal correctional officers.

Federal authorities also say Williams’s son ran a gambling ring within the prison and distributed the contraband, including Suboxone, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes and cellular telephones.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events