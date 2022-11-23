RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) was created to help citizens across the Commonwealth pay their water and wastewater bills.
The temporary, federally-funded program provides relief to eligible low-income Virginians from October 2022 through Sept. 1, 2023, or until the money runs out.
Households eligible for assistance must have a past due water/wastewater balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size.
See the chart below for monthly gross income guidelines.
Payments for those who receive assistance will go directly to the utility provider.
Eligible households may apply for the program’s assistance at virginialihwap.com or call 888-373-9908. Those who are not already enrolled in an income-based program will be required to provide proof of household income.