RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has released the final emergency SNAP benefit payments to those receiving the assistance throughout the commonwealth.

Congress authorized SNAP emergency allotments to temporarily help low-income individuals and families dealing with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a law recently passed by Congress, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, has declared the end of the emergency allotments after the February payment.

The last emergency allotment will automatically load to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Thursday, Feb. 16. As a result, households will return to receiving their regular SNAP benefit amount beginning in March.

The expiration of emergency benefits ends nearly three years of recipients receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal payment.

