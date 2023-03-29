RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission reports that a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) survey indicates that job quitting had decreased in January but job layoffs and discharges had increased.

According to the report, the number of job openings in the Commonwealth fell from 344,000 in December 2022 to 333,000 in January 2023. This was despite an increase in layoffs and discharges by 9,000 to 44,000 in January.

An estimated 96,000 workers quit jobs from Virginia employers in January — a 13,000 decrease from the 109,000 workers that quit in December.

As a result, job quits as a percentage of total separations slowed from a little over 70% in 2022 to 65% in January 2023. The VEC speculates this may be an indication that the labor market may be slightly loosening, with quits comprising a smaller portion and layoffs comprising a larger portion of job separations in Virginia.

The full report can be read on the VEC website.