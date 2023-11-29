RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from aviation and aerospace organizations in Virginia have joined seven other states in forming the Advanced Air Mobility Multistate (AAM) Collaborative in support of the advanced air mobility industry.

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation announced the formation of the multi-state collaborative on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“The AAM Multistate Collaborative recognizes that AAM represents all modes of aviation, from Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (sUAS) to Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles and includes serving traditional aviation and airports,” said Greg Campbell, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.

In addition to representing air taxis and traditional aviation, the collaborative would reportedly act as a forum for each of the participating states to share thoughts on a number of topics related to aviation and aerospace, including commerce and trade, economic development and technology.

“While the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates AAM operations in the national airspace, state governments can support AAM by shaping the state and local laws and regulations, infrastructure and funding that complement the FAA policy and advance the AAM industry,” Campbell said.

The collaborative includes aviation directors from Alaska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.

More details on the AAM and the group’s future goals can be found on the VIPC website.