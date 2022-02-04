Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin’s mask-optional order in schools

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s mask-optional order for students in schools, siding with seven school boards that sued over the governor’s policy.

Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 aims to give parents the option to send their children into the classroom without a mask. The seven schools boards, Richmond Public Schools among them, filed the lawsuit in Arlington Circuit Court on Jan. 24, the day Youngkin’s order went into effect.

The Richmond School Board joined the boards in Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County in filing the lawsuit.

The seven school districts, which serve over 350,000 students across the commonwealth, asked the court for an immediate injunction to halt the order and restore “the status quo for the 2021-22 school year, as it existed before EO2.”

“Having addressed all aspects of whether a temporary restraining order should issue, the Court concludes that the School Boards’ Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order with regard to optional masking of children should be granted,” Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo wrote in the ruling.

Multiple school boards have voted to lift their division’s mask mandates in the wake of Youngkin’s order. Judge DiMatteo’s decision does not reinstate mask rules for those districts but instead prevents parents from sending their children to school without a mask despite its policy.

Youngkin’s spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said the state intends to appeal the decision, called the ruling “just the first step in the judicial process.”

“The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children. The governor often said that this is not a pro-mask or anti-mask debate. It’s about parents knowing what’s best for their child’s health, and opting-out should there be a mask mandate,” Porter said in a statement. “More voices, including from the scientific and medical community, call into question the efficacy behind a universal mask mandate for children.”

The school boards questioned the legality behind Youngkin’s order in the lawsuit, focusing on a provision in the state Constitution that says “the supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board” and a state law passed last year that requires districts to offer five days of in-person learning.

The legislation calls on school boards to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable.” The CDC recommends universal indoor mask wearing for students ages 2 and older and all other people who enter a K-12 school.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day,” a spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares, Victoria LaCivita, said in a statement.

“By empowering parents with an opt-out option for face masks, Governor Youngkin is simply using the same executive powers used by Governor Northam to alter our response to the same pandemic. We are disappointed that the trial court did not fully agree with our interpretation of the law and we are preparing to appeal today’s ruling.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.