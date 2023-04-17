RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Low-income shoppers will now be able to order groceries online and pay using their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payment cards, Kroger announced Monday.

While Kroger has accepted SNAP benefits for many years, previously, shoppers were not given the option to use EBT cards for online ordering, forcing them to solely shop in-store.

Now, Kroger shoppers in the mid-Atlantic division: Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, will have the opportunity to shop online through Kroger’s website or app — expanding the convenience of online shopping to all Kroger customers.

Kroger: How to set up online shopping using EBT payments

“To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or at kroger.com,” Kroger stated in a release. “Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under ‘My Account’ and ‘Wallet.’ Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.”

Participating Kroger stores offer curbside store pickup, delivery and shipping options to online shoppers.

A current list of USDA SNAP-eligible food items can be found online.

To find out if you’re eligible for SNAP benefits, click here.