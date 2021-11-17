Virginia launches new online unemployment claim system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a week and a half hiatus, Virginians can file their unemployment claims online again. This time they can use a new system that was implemented by the Virginia Employment Commission as part of modernization efforts.

The Virginia Unemployment Insurance System went live on Wednesday evening after a scheduled maintenance period.

According to VEC, the new system has multiple improvements including the ability to access documents online, a better user experience and a customer dashboard to view claims filing status.

A statement from the employment commission said that there are more enhancements coming in the future.

“We are extremely proud of the work our team has invested in this effort. We look forward to the improvements this system will provide to our customers,” said VEC commissioner Ellen Marie Hess.

People can find more information about unemployment insurance on the VEC website and can file a claim online through the Claimant Self Service System.