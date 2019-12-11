Virginia lawmakers gather at summit focusing on decriminalizing marijuana: ‘The time for cannabis reform is now’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring is hosting a summit for Virginia policymakers Wednesday morning focusing on the legalization of marijuana.
AG Herring said this summit aims to give policymakers the information and tools to make informed decisions about the legalization of marijuana in the Commonwealth.
Attendees can expect to hear from experts, state agencies and legislative operations in states where marijuana has been legalized.
Herring said he wants to decriminalize the use of small amounts of weed to address past convictions and eventually legalize recreational use.
“In the last decade, the number of first-time marijuana convictions in Virginia has risen 53%, from 6,533 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2017,” AG Herring said.
