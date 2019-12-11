Virginia lawmakers gather at summit focusing on decriminalizing marijuana: ‘The time for cannabis reform is now’

FILE – In this file photo taken Jan. 13, 2015, marijuana plants sit under powerful lamps in a growing facility in Arlington, Wash. Washington launched its second-in-the-nation legal marijuana market with just a handful of stores selling high-priced pot to long lines of customers. A year later, the state has about 160 shops open, tax […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring is hosting a summit for Virginia policymakers Wednesday morning focusing on the legalization of marijuana.

AG Herring said this summit aims to give policymakers the information and tools to make informed decisions about the legalization of marijuana in the Commonwealth.

Attendees can expect to hear from experts, state agencies and legislative operations in states where marijuana has been legalized.

Reps from Illinois and Colorado here sharing what they’ve learned while decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana in their states.



Herring wants to decriminalize use of small amounts of weed, "address" past convictions, and eventually legalize recreational use. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/NcMiFgRdX5 — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) December 11, 2019

Herring said he wants to decriminalize the use of small amounts of weed to address past convictions and eventually legalize recreational use.

“In the last decade, the number of first-time marijuana convictions in Virginia has risen 53%, from 6,533 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2017,” AG Herring said.

FAST FACTS: the number of first time marijuana convictions in VA has risen from 6,500 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2017. @8NEWS — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) December 11, 2019

To view the full summit agenda, click here.

8News Reporter Alex Thorson will have a full report at 5:30 p.m.