Virginia lawmakers looking to introduce police reform legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a week of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Virginia lawmakers are brainstorming reforms to improve police accountability across the state.

“They’re going to be hard conversations but they’re necessary conversations if we’re going to restore that trust,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, vice-chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, D-Richmond.

McClellan said there needs to be an independent, transparent process to evaluate police misconduct complaints. She said a handful of localities have citizen review boards, bu their power is lacking.

“There’s a concern they may not have enough teeth and they may not be consistent,” McClellan said.

Virginia lawmakers are also considering making disciplinary histories of officers’ public record.

Sen. Ghazala Hashimi, D-Powhatan County, said there needs to be better information sharing so that fired officers aren’t rehired in different departments.

“This is a nationwide problem, it’s not just a Virginia problem because there is no clear data or tracking mechanism,” Hashimi said.

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania County, used to work in law enforcement and said he doesn’t support making personnel records public since departments have their own screening proceed.

However, Reeves does support more training for officers and a review of state policies on racial bias, de-escalation and crisis intervention.

“The better you train, the better you perform in the field. We’ve seen that in our military and we need to Ingrain that in our law enforcement as well,” Reeves said.

It’s possible that new legislation could be introduced in for a special session expected later this summer, depending on the rules that are set for it. If that doesn’t happen these bills won’t be introduced until next year’s General Assembly these reforms will debut at the state level.

