RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the background of a turbulent international conflict, President Biden had the attention of the entire world last night as he delivered his State of the Union (SOTU) address, Virginia was no exception.

A number of Virginia lawmakers and public figures released statements following Biden’s SOTU address last night.

Richmond Mayor, Levar Stoney congratulated the president in a tweet immediately following Biden’s speech, saying “I applaud [the president’s] vision for creating a better America for all, which will lead to lower costs for working families, better-paying jobs, stronger supply chains, safer and healthier communities, a cleaner environment, and so much more.”

“Tonight, [the president] spoke not just to Congress or to the American people, but the world,” said Sen. Mark Warner in a tweet. “I was pleased to hear the message of strength that for weeks has helped to rally our NATO allies around democracy and in support of the Ukrainian people.”

Sen. Tim Kaine issued a statement emphasizing key takeaways from the address, including a commitment to tackle the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Americans are comeback people, and few people know that better than Joe Biden,” said Kaine. “Tonight, he laid out a unifying framework for our comeback from an immensely challenging two years and set a clear vision for how we can rebuild our economy, defend democracy, and address the urgent health needs of our communities. America has shown remarkable resilience in the face of heartbreaking circumstances, and I’m committed to doing all I can to rebuild toward a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger released a similar statement, applauding Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and his focus on righting the national economy.

“Tonight, the country heard President Biden’s call to advance an agenda of unity and affirm U.S. leadership on the world stage,” said Spanberger. “We demonstrate this leadership not only by standing with our allies and standing up to autocracies and war criminals but by showing strength at home. That includes keeping our communities safe, funding our police, and securing our borders.”