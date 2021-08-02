Virginia lawmakers set to meet for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For the first time since 2020, Virginia lawmakers are expected to meet in person for a special session in Richmond Monday afternoon. The main focus is deciding what to do with $4.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.

Earlier this summer, Governor Ralph Northam announced lawmakers would meet to fill judicial vacancies and pass an updated budget that includes how to distribute Virginia’s share of the American Rescue Plan.

In a joint statement released earlier this spring, the governor and lawmakers outlined priorities for the plan: including upgrading state and local public health services, rebuilding small businesses, allocating money to the unemployment trust fund, improving air quality in schools and expanding broadband to underserved areas.

The General Assembly’s finance committee has said they won’t accept amendments, a plan criticized by Republicans who say it cuts them out of negotiations.

Both chambers gavel in at noon.