RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Politico published a Supreme Court draft detailing plans to repeal Roe v. Wade Monday night. Lawmakers from all over the country began releasing statements immediately after.

Republicans who had fostered a decades-long push to end abortion rights praised the prospect while Democrats vowed to fight the possible overturning of a half-century-old constitutional right.

Chief Justice Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft document in a statement released Tuesday morning. He also said that an investigation would be conducted into the source of the leak.

What Virginia lawmakers have said

Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement this morning, condemning the leak itself more than commenting on plans for Virginia.

“I am in utter disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner,” Youngkin said. “Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials. It’s premature to speculate on what the Supreme Court’s decision will be; however, we learned from listening to Virginians over the last year that we have much common ground on this issue. I am pro-life, and I have been very clear about that since the day I launched my campaign. While we wait for the final June decision, we will be focused on lowering taxes for Virginians, funding education and law enforcement because we need to get a budget passed.”

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Abigail Spanberger tweeted their reactions not long after the leak was made public.

“I was born into a world where women were no longer dying from back-alley abortions,” Spanberger said. “As were my three daughters. This leaked draft opinion indicates that after decades, that may all soon change. We voted to codify Roe in the House, and the Senate needs to take it up for a vote.”

“I’m outraged by the reported leaked SCOTUS decision overturning Roe,” Warner said. “I believe abortion care is health care, and I’ll keep fighting for that in the Senate.”