RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia leaders sent a joint letter to the Virginia District Manager of the United States Postal Service (USPS) requesting a town hall be held by Jan. 19.

The letter — dated Dec. 8 — comes about a week after the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office canceled an upcoming postal town hall meeting. The meeting had been intended to address a recent increase in mail thefts and fraud throughout the city.

“Unfortunately, despite multiple conversations with, and assurances from, USPS inspectors and supervisors, the U.S. Postal Service has declined our invitation to participate in a Town Hall meeting to provide answers to the residents they are supposed to serve, especially during this holiday mailing season,” a spokesperson for the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said at the time. “We urge the USPS [to] reconsider their decision and to hold a public forum to discuss the issues related to non-delivery of mail, mail fraud, and mail theft.”

The recent letter was signed by Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine as well as Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan.

“Over the past few months, our offices have been inundated with reports from constituents expressing their growing frustrations with the Postal Service’s lack of transparency, responsiveness, and leadership when these issues arise,” the letter reads. “This is especially concerning, and we urge USPS to directly communicate with residents to provide clarity on these issues.”

The letter goes on to list a number of grievances frequently shared by Virginia residents, such as prolonged waiting periods or mail not being received at all.

“The frustration among our constituents is understandable, and they deserve a transparent and responsive Postal Service,” the leaders’ statement reads. “We greatly appreciate your efforts to accommodate this request and look forward to your prompt response and action.”