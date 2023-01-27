RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.

Five Memphis Police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression. By Friday morning, they had posted bond.

Richmond Police Department’s Acting Chief of Police, Rick Edwards, released a statement condemning the actions of the five Memphis officers.

“As communities around our great nation still grapple with the aftermath of the 2020 civil unrest, police departments are also dealing with the same fallout. Life, as we know it will never be the same, and many police departments, are taking this moment to re-evaluate policies, culture, and behavior,” Edwards said. “Many of us have watched the news and seen the deplorable actions of five Memphis police officers who did not have an appreciation of someone else’s life and caused a senseless death of a Memphis man, father, and son.”

Virginia leaders responded to the shooting as well, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin who spoke on behalf of his family and Virginians everywhere.

“The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family. The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions,” Youngkin said. “As we process these agonizing events, I ask those exercising their first amendment rights to do so peacefully. We will ensure Virginians’ first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians. We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also made a statement soon after the video went public.

“The footage of [Tyre Nichols’] murder is disturbing and horrific. This senseless act must be condemned,” Stoney said. “I call on all of us to lift his mother up in prayer because NO parent should ever have a child so brutally taken from them in this way. The Nichols family deserves justice.”

The Virginia Joint Democratic Caucuses and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus released a joint statement as well.

“Tyre Nichols was murdered by the very people who had been tasked with keeping him safe. We need accountability, but even more, we need reform and systemic change. We must commit to doing more to guarantee safety and respect for our communities. A system in which a traffic stop ends with someone murdered is a system that is deeply broken,” the statement reads. “Tyre Nichols’ family deserves to know what happened. But more than that they deserve to know that something like this will never happen again. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have lost fathers, mothers, children, and it’s past time that we have policy and change that guarantees safety and equality. Law enforcement should be there to protect us and no one should ever be in fear for their lives from a traffic stop.”

U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 7th District, Abigail Spanberger, also released a statement on the arrest,

“Words cannot express this horror we have all now witnessed on video — the sickening footage of the arrest, brutal beating, and horrific murder of Tyre Nichols by sworn officers of the law,” Spanberger said. “As we demand justice for Tyre Nichols, I thank Chief Davis of the Memphis Police Department for her decisive action in terminating these officers and for her transparency throughout this investigation. I will be following closely as Shelby County District Attorney Mulroy builds his case, having just charged the five officers involved in this egregious murder. In the days and weeks ahead, I join the people of Virginia’s Seventh District and Americans across the country in expecting justice, peace, and accountability. And I pray for peace in his parents’ hearts as they grapple with the loss of their son.”

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police also released a statement from the association president — and Chesterfield County Chief of Police — Col. Jeffrey Katz.

“A police uniform is a symbol of public trust. Those who commit a crime in uniform not only violate the law, but also erode public confidence in police nationwide,” Katz said. “I just witnessed a video of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by people wearing a uniform that 800,000 Americans bring honor to every day through acts of selfless service. For so many reasons, witnessing this incident hurt my heart — as I’m sure it did yours. Mr. Nichols deserved better. We must endeavor to do better and never tolerate — nor defend — the abuse of that power entrusted to us.”