Virginia leaders react to Derek Chauvin trial verdict

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday afternoon a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Politicians and community leaders from across Virginia voiced their reactions to the news.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted that the jury’s verdict showed “Black lives matter.”

“I stand with my fellow Richmonders committed to changing the unjust systems that have harmed Black Americans & working to realize a better future for our city, commonwealth and country,” he said in the tweet.

The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus released a statement saying justice is being served for George Floyd and his family.

While a ‘guilty’ verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin is nothing to celebrate, Senate Democrats know the justice being served for George Floyd, his family, and communities all across the United States and world will bring closure for this case but also the turning of a page in our country’s history. The death of George Floyd sparked desperate cries and long-overdue demands for change and for justice to be added to our nation’s systems. The trial of Derek Chauvin is not simply a trial of a former officer, but it is a trial of our values as a nation. Senate Democrats applaud the jury for the hard work that they had to undergo during the case. Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus

Sen. Tim Kaine posted a statement on social media, saying while justice was served, there is still much work to be done.

My statement on the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/pRNpW0lbzh — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 20, 2021

Rep. Donald McEachin (D) said even though the verdic showed the system worked this time, George Floyd still lost his life at the hands of law enforcement, like many other Black Americans before him.

“We must commit to changing our policing to ensure these kinds of incidents do not happen again, are not continual headlines and that families are not left shocked and grieving when a loved one doesn’t come home,” McEachin tweeted. “And that is how we honor George Floyd’s life and countless others.”

Del. Danica Roem (D) said while no verdict will bring back Floyd, the verdict is “at least an act of accountability.” Sen Mark Warner (D) echoed these sentiments in a tweet.

“Nothing will bring him back. But we owe it to Mr. Floyd, his family, and far too many others like him to take meaningful action to reform our policing system,” Warner tweeted. “We can start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Virginia House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and House Democratic Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan said while justice has been served, there is still a long road ahead to eliminate inequality and injustice.

“Floyd’s death reawakened our communities to the need for urgent, effective reforms to ensure greater accountability for wrongdoing by those in uniform,” the legislators said in a joint statement. “Each person deserves to be treated with the same level of respect by police—regardless of race, ethnicity, or background—while also knowing that law enforcement cares about them and their community.”

Even before the verdict was read, the Richmond Police Department sent out a statement asking for people to protest peacefully.

NBC reported that President Biden plans to also speak to the nation following the trial verdict.