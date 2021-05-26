Virginia leaders react to John Warner’s death at 94

Former US Senator John Warner pictured between Mark Warner (L) and Tim Kaine (R). (Photo: Mark Warner)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following news of the death of former US Senator John Warner at the age of 94, messages remembering him from Virginia leaders started to pour in.

US Senator Tim Kaine called Warner an unmatched leader. Kaine also recalled Warner’s time in the Navy where he served alongside Linwood Holton, his father-in-law.

“John Warner and my father-in-law, Linwood Holton, interrupted their college studies to join the Navy during World War II. Each served in the Pacific theatre, and they met when they returned to Washington and Lee at the close of the war. Their fraternity brother days started a friendship that lasted 75 years. Lin and John worked together, built the Virginia Republican Party from irrelevance into a formidable force, competed against one another in the 1978 Virginia Senate race, and always found time for new projects and humorous reminiscence,” Kaine wrote.

Kaine added that Warner’s death will leave a big hole in his life.

Larry Sabato, director at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said that when Warner visited his classes, students couldn’t get enough of him.

On a personal note, John Warner visited my classes almost every semester, and tackled every single question—friendly or not. Students loved him and couldn’t get enough. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) May 26, 2021

Mark Warner, a US Senator from Virginia, said he was devastated by the news of Warner’s death. Mark and John Warner are not related.

“To me, he was the gold standard in Virginia,” Warner tweeted. “I’ll miss you, John.”

I'm devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend John Warner. To me, he was the gold standard in Virginia. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and mentorship. I'll miss you, John. pic.twitter.com/5CFaEIEuSm — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 26, 2021

Mark Herring who is the 47th Attorney General of Virginia, said that Warner was an example of what it meant to be a statesman and a public servant.

“His commitment to our country and commonwealth has set a standard for generations to follow,” Herring tweeted.

John Warner exemplified what it meant to be a statesman and public servant. His commitment to our country and commonwealth set a standard for generations to follow. I am saddened to hear of his passing. Sending my condolences to the entire Warner family. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) May 26, 2021

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, said she got to know Warner in the past several years. She remembers him as a man who was committed to the military and our troops.

“He’s a towering figure in Virginian and American life. May his memory be a blessing,” Rep. Luria said.

John Warner always put his country and the Commonwealth before himself. Deeply committed to our military and our troops, I was proud to get to know him the last few years. He’s a towering figure in Virginian and American life. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/Gd9TJ1dQbO — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) May 26, 2021

Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, recalled a sweet story about Warner. She said at Sen. Mark Warner’s swearing-in in 2009, she asked Sen. John Warner to say hi to her mother on the phone.

Her mom told Sen. John Warner that she had voted for him four times. Roem said Warner smiled and responded, “I ran 5 times! What happened the 5th one?”

At Sen. Mark Warner’s ‘09 swearing-in, I asked Sen. John Warner if he’d say hi to my ma on the phone: “She voted for you 4 times.”



So he says to my ma with a big smile, “I ran 5 times! What happened the 5th one?”



Thanks for making us smile too, Senator.https://t.co/arYUxXuYeQ — Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) May 26, 2021

Virginia congressman Bobby Scott remembered Warner for setting the tone in Virginia politics. In a statement, Scott said that Warner set the example of how Democrats and Republicans should work together for the betterment of all Virginians.

“In the Senate, John was always focused on what was best for the Commonwealth, and he could always be relied on to prioritize the people he served, not party or politics,” Scott said.

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger said she cherishes Warner’s guidance and mentorship during her time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Generations of Virginia public servants will live be his example,” Rep. Spanberger said.

Senator Warner exemplified what it meant to live a life in public service.



My full statement on the passing of Senator John Warner: pic.twitter.com/Ch8jtd2Tqv — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) May 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.