Virginia leaders react to President Trump, first lady COVID-19 diagnosis

(WRIC) — Virginia leaders are sending their prayers and best wishes after waking up to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracting coronavirus.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Virginia leaders started to react Friday morning.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 2, 2020

In a tweet, Governor Northam said, “Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.“

The Northams are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things,” Northam added.

