Virginia leaders react to President Trump, first lady COVID-19 diagnosis

(WRIC) — Virginia leaders are sending their prayers and best wishes after waking up to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracting coronavirus.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.
Virginia leaders started to react Friday morning.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.
In a tweet, Governor Northam said, “Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.“
The Northams are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
“This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things,” Northam added.
Mark Warner also tweeted wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery.