RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s finally time! Those interested in ordering the Richmond Planet newspaper’s special license plate can order online now.

Legislation for the plate was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in April 2022, authorizing the issuance of the new plates.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the new license plate costs $10 annually and is available for purchase online — or, at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect and any DMV Select office.

“The Richmond Planet played an important role in the history of our country,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Now, Virginians have the opportunity to honor that history in a small way by displaying this license plate.”

Reginald Carter was behind the idea for the special license plate, hoping to bring attention to the newspaper’s legacy and honor Black History.

In 1882, 13 formerly enslaved men formed the Richmond Planet. John Mitchell Jr. became the editor, while only in his 20s, and fearlessly reported lynchings and injustices against the Black community.

According to the Library of Virginia, the newspaper gained a reputation as “a proponent of racial equality and of rights for the African-American community.”