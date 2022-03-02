RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Virginia residents might be seeing a new license plate after a bill passed in both the senate and house, allowing the issuing of a plate that commemorates the Richmond Planet newspaper.

This new license plate has been in the works since early last year.

Reginald Carter is the man behind the idea, hoping to bring attention the newspaper’s legacy and honor Black history.

“It’s a surreal experience. I’m definitely grateful,” Carter said.

In the 1882, 13 formerly enslaved men formed the Richmond Planet. John Mitchell Jr. became the editor, while only in his 20’s, and fearlessly reported lynchings and injustices against the Black community.

The bill was backed by Senator Joe Morrissey, Senator Jennifer McClellan and Delegate Jeff Bourne.

John Mitchell Jr.’s great great nephew John Mitchell found out about the initiative on social media.

“The only word was hallelujah,” Mitchell said. “I immediately got on the group text and let all my cousins know. We keep each other involved with anything that has to do with the family. It doesn’t matter what, but this was a big deal.”

Carter told 8News he had been researching the Tappahannock lynching of Thomas Washington in 1896, when he came across an article from the Richmond Planet. From that moment on he was inspired to bring attention to its history.

“I just decided to tell their story in an innovative and creative way,” Carter said.

With a new design change, the new plate features a flexed bicep and the words ‘dream for purpose’ and ‘Black is 365.’

“It’s all inclusive for anyone and everyone that celebrates Black excellence,” Carter said.

According to Carter, the plate will be presented to the DMV before it could potentially hit the roads.

“Hopefully it gives people the impetus to just go ahead and research and find out more,” Mitchell said. “Just as John Mitchell took it upon himself to do something, that’s exactly what Reggie did.

Gov Youngkin is expected to sign, according to Sen. McClellan’s office.