Virginia Living Museum to debut adults-only, happy hour series with ‘Sharks and Shandies’ event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Grab your Hawaiian shirts and resort wear for the first-ever, adults-only mixer event at the Virginia Living Museum!

The after-hours series will start with “Sharks and Shandies” on Aug. 1, featuring refreshments from local breweries, bites from the Wild Side Cafe and live music.

Visitors will be able to explore the museum’s “Shark Zone” exhibit, make shark origami and shark tooth necklace and play games such as cornhole and Jenga. Other, indoor exhibits will also be open to view.

It all starts at 5:30 p.m. Museum members can pay $10 for their ticket and nonmembers will pay $15 per ticket.

Each ticket includes four tasting tickets to try brews from St. George Brewery, Capstan Bar Brewing Company, Sly Clyde Ciderworks and Tradition Brewing Company.

Designated drivers can receive a $2 discount on their tickets and will not receive the tasting vouchers.

The next after-hours mixer will be “Boos and Brews” on Halloween.