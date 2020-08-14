Virginia Lottery had its 3rd most profitable year in 2020 despite the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite the coronavirus’s impact on the economy, the Virginia Lottery recorded its third-best year for profits in 2020.

The Lottery made more than $595 million in profits during the 2020 fiscal year, which ended on June 30. All of the proceeds go to k-12 education in Virginia.

“In a challenging year, the Virginia Lottery rose to the occasion with new technology, new types of games, and new ways of engaging with consumers,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “At a time when the gaming environment in Virginia is changing and expanding as never before, the Lottery continues to lead the way with integrity, solid business practices and innovation – all to benefit K-12 education in Virginia.”

In addition, retailers who sold Virginia Lottery games earned more than $120 million in sales commissions.

While profits were high so were winnings — players won more than $1.3 billion dollars in prizes from the Virginia Lottery and the biggest single win of the year was a Haymarket man, who won the $10 million top prize when he bought an Extreme Millions Scratcher ticket in Manassas.

However, more than $14 million in prize money went unclaimed, including two tickets worth $100,000 each.

During the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery’s Play Responsibly campaign was recognized with certification in a joint program by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.

“We take pride in presenting our products ethically and responsibly,” said Virginia Lottery Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid. “Working to raise awareness of problem gambling and gambling addiction is an important part of our consumer focus.”

