The Virginia Mega Millions logo. (Courtesy of the VA Lottery)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One lucky Virginian could be in the running to win over half a billion dollars on Tuesday, July 19.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the jackpot for the Mega Millions is currently at $530 million. Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they don’t get every number on their ticket right.

In addition to this, players can add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

The drawing will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 p.m.

For more information on how to play, odds and past numbers you can visit the lottery’s website here.