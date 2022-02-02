Virginia Lottery releases December sports wagering report

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday, the Virginia Lottery released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of December – the 11th full month of reporting since legal sports betting in Virginia launched in January 2021.

During the month of December, Virginians wagered $426,596,891 – just slightly less than $1 million less than the record-setting month of October, meaning December has been secured as the second-highest month of wagering since the inception of sports betting in Virginia.

As far as winnings, Virginia bettors won $395,081,876 for a combined 7.39 percent operators win percentage.

Virginia’s sports betting catalog of approved leaves and events continued to expand and through the end of December, bettors waged a combined total of over $3.2 billion on a wide variety of approved sporting events.

State law places a 15 percent tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which is defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized deductions.

Gross sports gaming revenues

December 2021: $426,596,891

Inception to Date: $3,221,790,714

Gross winnings

December 2021: $395,081,876

Inception to Date: $2,935,895,156

Bonuses and Promotions

December 2021: $17,051,709

Inception to Date: $122,069,361

Other Deductions

December 2021: $4,339,908

Inception to Date: $32,959,040

AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue)