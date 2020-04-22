Virginia Lottery sales down during coronavirus pandemic

(WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales were reportedly down $45 million, accounting for 28 percent of revenue, in March. The figures were compared to last year. Officials say they expect sales to continue to trend downward, even though lottery tickets are still being sold at essential businesses like grocery stores.
The lottery generates funds for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
