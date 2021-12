RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – If you haven’t purchased a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket from the Virginia Lottery, you’re out of luck.

Tickets went on sale on Nov. 2. A total of 500,000 tickets were sold. The last available ticket was purchased just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

On New Year’s Day, winning numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. for the following: