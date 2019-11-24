Virginia man accused of shooting hunting dog

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man is accused of shooting a hunting dog and removing it’s GPS tracking collar.

The dog’s owner called the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office to report that his dog had been shot and killed on Friday, Nov 22. The owner told authorities his dog was on an active hunt when the signal on the GPS collar suddenly stopped.

The owner said the signal stopped on the property of Adam Beck in the Chilesburg area.

The accused man and the owner had a phone conversation before deputies arrived at Beck’s home.

“There was apparent evidence discovered and the deputies remained on scene to prevent the destruction of this evidence,” CCSO said.

Deputies were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Mr. Beck and search his property.

“A felony animal cruelty warrant was obtained first and while obtaining the search warrant, Mr. Beck came out and was subsequently arrested without incident,” CCSO said.

During the search, Animal Control deputies found the damaged tracking color, the dead hunting dog and two AR15 rifles.

“I am saddened by the animal cruelty that took place yesterday, Sheriff Lippa said. “This is a reminder to all that it is illegal to remove a dog’s GPS collar and identification tags, and it is a felony to harm or kill a hunting dog.”

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending.

Beck has been released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.