WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was arrested Monday and made his first appearance in court in the Eastern District of Virginia for his alleged actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

United States Capitol Police (USCP) security camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a man, later identified as 59-year-old Lewis Wayne Snoots of Louisa County, entering the Lower West Terrace Doorway, also known as the “Tunnel,” leading into the U.S. Capitol building while wearing what appeared to have been a gas mask on top of his head, according to court documents.

Snoots was then seen making his way towards the established police line in the Tunnel and moving forward and backward with a mob of rioters in an attempt to overwhelm and breach the police line. He was then seen pressing against a USCP officer’s riot shield in an attempt to prevent the officers from pushing the mob out of the Tunnel.

At around 3:17 p.m., Snoots was seen passing USCP riot shields over his head and back to the mob. At 3:18 p.m., another rioter, identified as Albuquerque Head, dragged Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone out of the Tunnel and Snoots grabbed Fanone’s upper back as he was dragged further away from the Tunnel and the other police officers.

According to court documents, at around 3:19 p.m., Snoots used both of his hands to physically restrain Fanone while other rioters assaulted him. Open-source video shows Snoots as he grabbed Fanone’s right arm and pulled it away from his body, which appeared to have prevented Fanone from defending himself against the rioter’s attacks.

On the evening of Jan. 6, after the breach of the Capitol, Snoots was seen in a video which was posted to social media saying “I’m fed up with it, everybody is fed up with it. They have tear gassed our ass off of the Capitol steps, but it’s not over. What they don’t understand is it’s just starting. Every political a****** up in that place is now going to have a target on their back everywhere they go.”

Snoots was charged with several felonies in connection to the alleged assault of Fanone, including assaulting, resisting of impeding certain law enforcement officers, as well as civil disorder.

In addition to the felony charges related to the alleged assault of Fanone, Snoots was also charged with several misdemeanors in connection to the breach itself, including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.