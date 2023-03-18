CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Rappahannock County man has been arrested after law enforcement found thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, meth, fentanyl and pills in his home following a months-long investigation.

Keith D. Robinson II, 20, of Rappahannock County was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following two-month long investigation.

During this investigation, Task Force officers discovered that Robinson was involved with the distribution of illegal narcotics Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties.

On Thursday, March 9, the Task Force obtained a search warrant for a home on Nancy B. Williams Drive in Culpeper County. During a search of the residence, officers found and seized approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills and $3,163 in cash. A vehicle was also seized in the search.

The drugs seized from the home in Culpeper have an approximate street value of $7,900, according to police.

Following the search, Robinson was arrested and charged with five felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug. He was taken to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison Counties and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.