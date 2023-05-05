NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, May 3, for allegedly distributing a drug combination of fentanyl and veterinary tranquilizer known as the “Zombie” drug.

William Griggs, 54, of Norfolk, has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl mixed with xylazine

Two counts of opening a drug-involved premises

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl mixed with xylazine

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of firearms as a convicted felon

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Griggs operated two drug-involved houses in the city of Norfolk in which he stored and packaged cocaine as well as fentanyl mixed with xylazine — also known as “Tranq,” a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only approved for veterinary use.

According to the FDA, xylazine and fentanyl mixtures have a risk of killing those who use them. Users of such mixtures can develop severe wounds, including necrosis — the rotting of human tissue — which may lead to amputation. The street name for the dangerous mixture is the “Zombie” drug.

In November 2022, the FDA published an alert warning healthcare providers of the risks xylazine mixed substances could pose to patients. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), xylazine was found in 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the agency in 2022.

If convicted of his charges, Griggs could face up to life in prison.