ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Harrisonburg man died in a car crash Thursday, after colliding into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on an exit off of I-81.

Virginia State Police said 27-year-old Selvin A. Turcios-Romero, of Harrisonburg, was traveling on I-81 in Rockingham County when he exited the highway at mile marker 245 and rear-ended the stopped tractor-trailer around 3 p.m.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer had stopped due to a traffic backup on the exit. Turcios-Romero died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 62-year-old male, from Lewisville, NC., was not injured in the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.