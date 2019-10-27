1  of  2
Virginia man dies, vehicle hits him as he tried to open gate

The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Virginia man was killed in western Montana when a vehicle hit him as he tried to open a gate for the driver.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells NBC Montana the accident happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday on a secondary road near Philipsburg.

The patrol says the 75-year-old passenger from Churchill, Virginia, exited the vehicle to open a gate. The driver, a 73-year-old man from Philipsburg, accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to strike the victim.

The victim’s name has not been released.

