REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body found in Reidsville has been identified, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a release, on May 27 around 1 p.m., deputies located the body of a man in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. The man was identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, of Bassett, Virginia.

Kaufman’s cause of death is not known at the time and the sheriff’s office is currently investigating. Anyone with any information about Kaufman is asked to call Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.