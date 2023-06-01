NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually abusing a toddler, and then filming and sharing her abuse on social media.

According to court documents, in early 2022, Belgian authorities reported Jonathan Wilson, 35, from Chesapeake, Virginia was distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to a Belgian citizen.

Chesapeake Police then identified Wilson after a social media platform Kik reported that he was uploading CSAM to his account.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Chesapeake Police Department later got a warrant to search Wilson’s Chesapeake home. This search revealed that Wilson had been sexually abusing a toddler over the course of two years, from when the child was two years old to when she was four years old. He also filmed the child’s abuse.

Wilson was immediately arrested by Chesapeake Police and later by Homeland Security. He received his sentence on Thursday, June 1.