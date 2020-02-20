Virginia man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Culpeper County

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Culpeper County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Mini Cooper traveling south on Rt. 15 ran off the right side of the road and then overcorrected, crossing the centerline and colliding with a Ford F-150 traveling north. The driver of the Mini Cooper, identified as Allen E. Turner, overcorrected again and collided with a Ford F-250 traveling northbound.

Turner, a 55-year-old from Madison, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 59-year-old man from Orange, Va., hit a power pole after the collision. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ford F-250 was not hurt in the crash, police said.

An investigation into the deadly crash is underway.

