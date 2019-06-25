1  of  5
Virginia man killed in Hawaii plane crash

FOREST, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man stationed in Hawaii was one of the 11 people killed when a skydiving plane crashed over the weekend.

Josh Drablos graduated from Jefferson Forest High School in 2010, according to ABC affiliate WSET.

Drablos pole vaulted in high school. His former coach says he loved adventure, and that’s what led him to enroll in the Naval Academy. He continued pole vaulting in college.

Seven of the 11 victims have been identified in the crash. The NTSB is investigating what may have caused the plane to go down.

