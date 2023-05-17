ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 68-year-old Virginia man was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash in Orange County that closed Route 522 for roughly 10 hours.

State police said a 2019 GMC Yukon driven by John J. O’Donnell Jr. was traveling north on Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) when it crossed the centerline and hit a tractor-trailer moving south after 2 p.m. on May 16.

O’Donnell, of Locust Grove, Virginia, died at the scene from his injuries, police said. He was 68.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 31-year-old man from Chesterfield, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injuries. Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

According to police, the crash closed Route 522 for about 10 hours. An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.