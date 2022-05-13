PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Page County.

According to VSP, the crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, on U.S. Highway 340. A 2005 Ford F-150 was trying to turn left onto the highway when it was hit by a 2014 Mack truck heading South.

The driver of the Ford, 75-year-old James Mann of Rileyville, was taken to Page Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Mann was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Mack, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

VSP is still investigating this incident.