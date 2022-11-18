The gun as it appeared after it was seized by Fairfax County detectives. (Photo from court records)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Northern Virginia man pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing a “ghost” gun, found in a vehicle as he and three others fled the scene of a drug sting in Fairfax County.

According to court documents, on April 11, an undercover police officer with the Fairfax County Police Department arranged to buy cocaine and fentanyl from 28-year-old Ajee Whitter, a.k.a. “Glockz,” and a co-conspirator.

When an officer arrived and attempted to arrest Whitter, his co-conspirator tried to leave the scene in a Cadillac Escalade. While he was trying to leave, he rammed into a police car and then tried to leave on foot.

During this time, Whitter threw a bag into the back of the Escalade. When Whitter and his co-conspirator was eventually arrested, and this bag was searched by police. Officers found that the bag contained a semiautomatic “ghost gun” loaded with a 50-round drum magazine, along with another loaded stick magazine. The two magazines contained a total of 56 rounds of ammunition.

“Ghost guns” are firearms with no serial number. They are typically homemade or home assembled.

Officers also discovered that Whitter had an Instagram account under the name “professorglockz,” where he posted numerous photos of the ghost gun.

The gun was recognizable in the photos due to some distinctive features, such as a Bible verse etched into the grip plug.

These two photos, showing the same unregistered gun seized by authorities, were taken from an Instagram account maintained by Whitter under the username “professorglockz.” (Photo from court records)

Whitter was previously convicted of felony robbery in Prince William County in 2013 and is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition.

A second gun and several fentanyl pills were also found in the Escalade.

Whitter pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday, Nov. 17, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.