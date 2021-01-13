Virginia man pictured wearing ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at Capitol riot arrested by FBI

Robert Packer has been arrested after being seen at the U.S. Capitol riot wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt.

According to court documents, Robert Keith Packer was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Norfolk, Va., on a warrant out of the District of Columbia. Two hearings have been set.

Federal documents list Packer’s offenses as “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Breaking: "Camp Auschwitz" Sweatshirt Guy has been identified.



The United States Marshall Service would like to award Robert Keith Packer of Virginia their coveted Silver Bracelet Award for his part in the storming of the US Capitol.https://t.co/CB3pVGsVUV pic.twitter.com/djoHxxiVth — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 11, 2021

Auschwitz refers to a complex of more than 40 concentration and extermination camps run by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt read “Work Brings Freedom,” likely in reference to the German phrase “Arbeit macht frei,” which is emblazoned on the iron gates of Auschwitz.

Three anonymous sources who spoke to CNN, Packer previously worked as a welder and pipe-fitter and was a “long-time extremist who has had run-ins with the law.”

Packer was booked at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear in court today at 12:30 p.m. in Norfolk.