LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally taking eastern box turtles from the wild and selling them across the country.

Stanlee Fazi, 41, pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act on Monday, April 24.

According to court documents, Fazi illegally collected eastern box turtles from the wild and sold them on at least 27 occasions — between July 2017 and June 2020 — to buys all across the country. Through Facebook Marketplace dealings, Fazi received approximately $12,700.

Most transactions involved Fazi receiving money from buyers in his PayPal account and shipping the reptiles via FedEx. On one occasion in May 2018, Fazi reportedly “bound the turtles in socks and shipped them.” According to court documents, many of Fazi’s buyers reportedly smuggled the turtles out of the United States to Hong Kong and China for the illegal pet trade.

8News covered the unfortunate realities of Virginia’s illegal turtle trade in 2022. Shelley Whittington, the founder of the Box Turtle Sanctuary of Central Virginia, told 8News that the turtle trade is largely driven by their demand as pets.

“The turtle trade is huge,” Whittington said. “The thing that people need to know is they make terrible pets. Don’t buy turtles, don’t support people that are selling turtles. If you see turtles being sold they should be reported.”

The Lacey Act is the oldest federal wildlife trafficking statute. It prohibits the transport or interstate sale of wildlife that has been illegally obtained. In Virginia, it is illegal to take eastern box turtles from the wild.

The maximum sentence under the Lacey Act is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Fazi’s sentencing is scheduled for July 26, 2023.