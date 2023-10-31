PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dumfries man wanted for a previous shooting and robbery has pleaded guilty to the possession of multiple firearms and drugs, including fentanyl on Monday.

On Oct. 30, 20-year-old Shanti Negus Felton pleaded guilty to the New York Supreme Court justice Anthony S. Senft Jr. on two felonies — criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Felton has pleaded guilty to possessing over 4,000 blue pressed fentanyl pills, over 200 orange pressed methamphetamine pills and three loaded firearms, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. One of these firearms was modified to act as a machine gun.

In a search effort given by members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Suffolk County Police Department and United States Marshals Service, Felton was found hiding in a residence in Bay Shore, New York, to avoid warrants of his arrest for his connection to a May 2021 shooting and a July 2022 robbery in Virginia.

When law enforcement arrived, they saw Felton attempting to flee through a basement window. He was also reportedly armed with a fully automatic and loaded pistol. After a brief standoff with law enforcement, Felton surrendered leading to his arrest on Oct. 19. Law enforcement proceeded to search the residence finding fentanyl pills, methamphetamine pills, over $5,000 in cash and four cellphones.

Felton’s final sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2023. According to the district attorney’s office, he is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The charges related to the alleged armed robbery in Virginia in 2021 are still pending.