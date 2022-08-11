NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for “transportation of child pornography,” according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said 20-year-old Anthony Kandalepas drove to Florida in November of 2020 to pick up a 14-year-old girl, who later testified that she had run away, and bring her to Chesapeake. According to court records, the girl said that she and Kandalepas were in a relationship and that she became pregnant with his child and had a miscarriage.

At the time, the girl was the subject of a Marchman Order in Florida, the nickname for a Florida Statute that allows family members to petition the courts for mandatory assessment and treatment of someone who is abusing drugs or alcohol and appears to be a danger to themselves or others. After running away, she was considered to be in violation of the order.

Kandalepas and the girl stayed at his grandparents’ house in their attic. While there, the DOJ said Kandalepas recorded him and the girl having sexual intercourse, and later helped the girl sell the photos online through various social media platforms. Court records state that the girl had an OnlyFans account, and once Kandalepas began to see the money coming in, he asked her to give him $50 per week and told her to “create more accounts to ‘grind’ all day.”

Court documents state that when a special agent asked Kandalepas how old the girl was, he replied, “I don’t even know, probably around 16, 17.”

The release states that Kandalepas and the girl ended up driving to New York, where the pair was found in a “suspicious vehicle” that turned out to be a car stolen out of Florida, by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Homeland Security Investigation’s Albany and Norfolk Offices then joined in the investigation, according to the DOJ.

Court documents state Kandalepas was found to have “knowingly transported a visual depiction using a means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce and in and affecting Interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer, and the production of such visual depiction involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and such visual depiction was of such conduct.”