ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal court judge on Tuesday, July 18.

Vincent Sarikey, 35, formerly of Herndon, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Sarikey coerced a 15-year-old girl into producing child sexual abuse material and then shared it with other offenders over Telegram, a messaging application.

In April 2018, Sarikey also reportedly attempted to entice a 12-year-old girl in Argentina who refused and said he would “go to jail.” According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Sarikey then distributed two sexually explicit videos to the minor to try to convince her to produce a sexually explicit video for him.

Between October 2015 and July 2017, Sarikey reportedly told a friend about his sexual interest in children. According to court documents, Sarikey talked about his attempts to groom and abuse children and blamed his victims for his own criminal conduct.

During an investigation, over 20,000 images and 500 videos of child pornography were found on Sarikey’s devices.

According to the DOJ, Sarikey pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and faces additional charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child and using that child to produce child sexual abuse material almost 15 years ago in Indiana.