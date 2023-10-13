RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Lancaster County man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 12, after reportedly being found in possession of an AR-style firearm after a police chase last year.

Kendrick Lamar Diggs, 32, was sentenced to 9 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Diggs was found in possession of a high-capacity Model AM-15 rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition on Aug. 8, 2022. Authorities received a 911 call after Diggs was seen allegedly brandishing the firearm from a black convertible.

Court documents indicate that law enforcement found Diggs driving in the area of Light Street, headed towards Brown Store Market in Northumberland. Police then reportedly saw Diggs drive off on Beanes Road at a speed faster than 80 mph.

During the ensuing police chase, Diggs reportedly attempted to pass an oncoming vehicle but spun out of control, hit the culvert on the left side of the road and flipped the vehicle multiple times. As a result of the crash, the AR-style rifle and ammunition were ejected from the car and scattered amongst the debris.

According to court documents, Diggs then exited the car and attempted to run away toward a wooded area before being caught and arrested by authorities.

Diggs had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.