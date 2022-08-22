FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possessing firearms as a prohibited person and possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, Kim Joseph Habit, 49, who had previously been committed to a mental institution, violated federal law by subsequently possessing an AM-15 rifle and other firearms.

During the course of the investigation, the FBI determined that Habit had been purchasing significant quantities of chemicals and other laboratory equipment that could be used to create a destructive device.

Federal agents also obtained evidence that a computer user at Habit’s residence was participating in a peer-to-peer file sharing network through which images of child pornography were downloaded, according to the Department of Justice.

On Dec. 14, 2021, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Habit’s residence and found numerous firearms, a box containing components that could be used in combination to create an improvised explosive device and electronic devices containing images of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Habit’s sentencing was announced on Monday, Aug. 22.