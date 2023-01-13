ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of drug and firearm charges in federal court.

William Everett Himes, 38, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, Himes’ charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 5, 2020, when a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a gray 2006 Audi sedan with a faulty tail light.

Upon activating the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights, however, the Audi quickly pulled into the driveway of a nearby residence. The driver of the vehicle — now identified as Himes — got out of the vehicle and ran away, jumping the fence into a nearby property as he did so. The deputy managed to catch up to Himes and apprehended him nearby.

Before placing Himes in his patrol car, the deputy searched Himes’ person and found a small amount of methamphetamine — later analyzed and found to be less than one gram of 94%-100% pure crystal ice methamphetamine. The deputy later retraced Himes’ escape route and found two bags of crystal ice methamphetamine — over 100 grams in total.

A search of Himes’ vehicle lead to the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic Norinco Model 1911 A1 .45 ACP handgun that was laying on the passenger seat. A review of Himes’ criminal history revealed that he had been convicted of multiple felonies — including manufacturing methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine — in 2012.