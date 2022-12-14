ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) -– A Virginia man who trafficked at least 25 firearms, many of which were later used for criminal activities in other states, is now going to federal prison.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Jermaine Drummond of Roanoke, a convicted felon, used other people to buy firearms for him between 2019 and 2020. These people bought Drummond at least 25 firearms through both licensed firearms dealers and private transactions.

At least nine of these firearms were later recovered in connection with crimes in Maryland, New York and Washington, D.C.

Drummond pled guilty in August to two counts each of knowingly making a false statement and abetting in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 8, he was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.