RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The former Secretary-Treasurer of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Division 26, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $30,000 from the union during his employment from 2013 to 2019.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Emporia resident Anthony Jordan worked in the salaried secretary-treasurer position with the union for six years, during which time he repeatedly stole money by writing unauthorized checks to himself, and by making unauthorized direct debits, ATM withdrawals, and cash back transactions from the union’s checking account.

Jordan stole $30,519.76 in total, using the money to pay for veterinary services, utilities, cell phone service, internet and cable, groceries, personal tax returns, convenience store transactions, and more, according to the Department of Justice.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8. He faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and potential financial penalties