Virginia man vacations in Vegas with fraudulent $350,000 PPP loan

Virginia News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Money

Money

NORFOLK, Va (AP) — A Virginia man who authorities say used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses has pleaded guilty to bank fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement Scott Suber entered the plea in federal court Wednesday.

Court documents say Suber’s application for the loan fabricated the number of employees at his Virginia Beach-based business. The statement says he also fabricated how much he had to pay in wages at Debris or Not Debris Property Preservation.

Prosecutors say he took a trip to Las Vegas after he got the money. Suber could face up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced next year.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events